Andy Timmons announces new, Josh Smith-produced album, Electric Truth, premieres funky lead single, E.W.F.

Electric guitar extraordinaire Andy Timmons has announced a new, Josh Smith-produced album, Electric Truth.

In tandem with the announcement, Timmons premiered the album's first single, a delectably funky, Earth, Wind & Fire-inspired jam titled – appropriately enough – E.W.F. You can give it a spin below.

“This track epitomizes the record for me," Timmons said of E.W.F. "A great band playing live in the studio – raw, funky, edgy and real. Very much inspired by the great guitarist Al McKay of Earth, Wind & Fire.”

Indeed, E.W.F. is as funky as advertised, with Timmons putting on a rhythm guitar clinic for the track's first four minutes, before dialing in some dirt for a dazzling extended solo replete with expressive single-note stabs and big-time bends.

According to Timmons, Electric Truth – which features Lemar Carter on drums, Travis Carlton on bass guitar and Deron Johnson on keys – was a chance to step out of his usual comfort zone.

“When my friend Josh Smith invited me to his studio to record, I jumped at the chance," Timmons said. "I was looking to do a record outside of my usual band just to change things up a bit. I was a fan of Josh’s playing, and really loved the bands he puts together so we decided I would just come out to L.A. as the 'artist,' and he would produce and put the studio band together.

"We co-wrote a few things, and I wrote a few ballads as well. I’d say overall the record has a funky/earthy feel to it with plenty of melody. And it certainly rocks as well.”

The album is set for an April 1 release. Though we don't have Electric Truth's preorder info or track list yet, you can check out its cover art below.

For more info, be sure to keep an eye on Timmons' website.