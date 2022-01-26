Trending

Andy Timmons announces new, Josh Smith-produced album, Electric Truth, premieres funky lead single, E.W.F.

By published

Recorded at Smith's studio in Los Angeles, Electric Truth is set for an April 1 release

Andy Timmons performs live at the Iridium on July 25, 2018 in New York City
(Image credit: Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

Electric guitar extraordinaire Andy Timmons has announced a new, Josh Smith-produced album, Electric Truth.

In tandem with the announcement, Timmons premiered the album's first single, a delectably funky, Earth, Wind & Fire-inspired jam titled – appropriately enough – E.W.F. You can give it a spin below.

“This track epitomizes the record for me," Timmons said of E.W.F. "A great band playing live in the studio – raw, funky, edgy and real. Very much inspired by the great guitarist Al McKay of Earth, Wind & Fire.” 

Indeed, E.W.F. is as funky as advertised, with Timmons putting on a rhythm guitar clinic for the track's first four minutes, before dialing in some dirt for a dazzling extended solo replete with expressive single-note stabs and big-time bends.

According to Timmons, Electric Truth – which features Lemar Carter on drums, Travis Carlton on bass guitar and Deron Johnson on keys – was a chance to step out of his usual comfort zone.

“When my friend Josh Smith invited me to his studio to record, I jumped at the chance," Timmons said. "I was looking to do a record outside of my usual band just to change things up a bit. I was a fan of Josh’s playing, and really loved the bands he puts together so we decided I would just come out to L.A. as the 'artist,' and he would produce and put the studio band together. 

"We co-wrote a few things, and I wrote a few ballads as well. I’d say overall the record has a funky/earthy feel to it with plenty of melody. And it certainly rocks as well.”

The album is set for an April 1 release. Though we don't have Electric Truth's preorder info or track list yet, you can check out its cover art below.

The cover of Andy Timmons' forthcoming album, Electric Truth

(Image credit: Andy Timmons)

For more info, be sure to keep an eye on Timmons' website.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.