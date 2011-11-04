Animals As Leaders Launch Album Sampler for 'Weightless'

A day after debuting a new song, "An Infinite Regression", on GuitarWorld.com, Animals As Leaders have now launched an album sampler with clips from all 12 tracks from their new album, Weightless. You can check out the sampler below.

Weightless, the band's follow-up to their 2009 self-titled debut, is out on November 8 through Prosthetic Records, and is available for pre-order here.

The band are currently on tour with TesseracT and Between the Buried and Me, and you can find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below the video.

Animals As Leaders Tour Dates:

11/4 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution*

11/5 Orlando, FL - The Beacham*

11/6 Birmingham, AL - Zydeco*

11/8 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room*

11/9 Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues*

11/10 Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall*

11/11 Chicago, IL - House Of Blues*

11/12 Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's*

11/13 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant*

11/15 Little Rock, AR - Downtown Music Hall*

11/16 New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues*

11/17 Houston, TX - House Of Blues*

11/18 Dallas, TX - House Of Blues*

11/19 Austin, TX - Emo's Outside*

11/20 San Antonio, TX - Backstage Live*

11/22 Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre*

11/23 Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues*

11/25 Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

11/26 Los Angeles, CA - House Of Blues*

11/27 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore*

11/29 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

11/30 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

12/1 Calgary, AB - The Republik*

12/2 Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room*

12/3 Saskatoon, SK - Louis' Pub*

12/4 Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre*

12/6 Pittsburgh, PA - Altar Bar *

12/7 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre*

12/8 Montreal, QC - Club Soda*

12/9 Clifton Park, NY - Northern Lights*

12/10 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts*

12/11 New York, NY- Best Buy Theatre *

* w/ BTBAM & Tesseract