Washington D.C.'s Animals As Leaders recently finished up work on their sophomore album, Weightless, which is due out on November 8 via Prosthetic Records.

Fortunate for fans eager to get a taste of new material, the band documented the recording sessions for Weightless, and you can check out the first batch of behind-the-scenes footage below.

Animals As Leaders are also currently streaming a brand new song, "Isolated Incident," online, which you can check out here