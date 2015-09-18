Annihilator Stream New Album, 'Suicide Society'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive stream of Suicide Society, the new album by Canadian thrash/heavy metal masters Annihilator, which was released today. You can check it out below.

As usual, on Suicide Society, guitar wizard Jeff Waters handles all the songwriting duties, plays all the guitar and bass parts, engineers, produces, mixes and masters.

He's also back commanding lead vocal duties, just as he did on 1994's King of the Kill, 1996's Refresh the Demon, 1997's Remains and several other Annihilator albums over the years.

Aside from the band’s upcoming scheduled devastation at some of Europe’s mega-summer festivals, including Wacken Open Air, Annihilator will be headlining Europe this fall, and talks are under way to bring the band to South America, Japan and (likely) North America in 2016.

You can order Suicide Society via Amazon in standard CD,vinyl LP or deluxe double CD formats, or via iTunes.

