Young Pantera fan gifted Dean Dimebag Darrell ML from anonymous music store customer

We all remember where and how we got our first favorite guitar. Many people receive it as a gift from family, or save up to buy it for themselves.

For Fallon, a young guitarist from Colorado, the guitar of his dreams – a Dean Dimebag Darrell ML – came courtesy of the generosity of a complete stranger.

On its Facebook page, Hart Music – a music store in Grand Junction, Colorado – relayed the story of how an anonymous customer noticed Fallon playing the Dean in the store one day and, moved by his obvious passion, returned to the store after Fallon and his family had left, purchased the guitar, and asked Hart employees to gift it to Fallon anonymously the next time he stopped by.

It would be another eight months before Fallon returned to the store, but when he did, the Dean was waiting for him. A delighted Fallon was all too happy to plug right in and, naturally, show off his dive bomb face for the camera.

"This is Fallon," Hart wrote on its Facebook page. "Over the last couple of years, he would visit the store from Montrose. His request each time was to play the 'Pantera' guitar, meaning the Dean Dimebag Darrell ML.

"We were shocked he knew some Dimebag riffs. Fallon is impacted by Williams Syndrome and has an excellent knowledge and a love for music. His dream was to own this guitar.

"Eight months ago, when he was in the store playing it," the post continues, "another customer took notice of Fallon. It moved this customer so much he returned to the store later, purchased the guitar, and asked us to give the guitar to Fallon anonymously the next time we saw him.

"However, we didn’t see Fallon until today. We tried finding him to no avail. Today, his family came in the store, and we learned they had moved to Texas and returned this week for a visit.

"It was a wonderful experience to gift Fallon his dream guitar as a gift from a kind stranger. His mom burst into tears, and Fallon beamed with excitement. It was a special moment. There are still good people in this world."