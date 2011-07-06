Anthrax: Footage of Gothenburg Big Four Show Available

Professional-quality footage from Anthrax's set at the Gotherburg Big Four Show on July 3 has surfaced online. You can check out footage from the band's entire set below, courtesy of Sweden's SVT1 Direkt.

The festival, which also included Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth, took place at Gothenburg's Ullevi Stadium.

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian is not with the band for the European leg of the Big Four tour, opting to stay home with his wife and new child. Ian's duties are being handled by Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser and you can see Anthrax jamming on the Sepultura classic "Refuse/Resist" in the final video.