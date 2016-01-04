Anthrax Premiere New Song, “Breathing Lightning”

A new Anthrax song, “Breathing Lightning,” is now available for streaming. The song premiered on the BBC’s Radio 1 Rock Show; also included is a short interview with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

“Breathing Lightning” is the second track to premiere from Anthrax’s upcoming 11th studio album, For All Kings. The band previously premiered the song “Evil Twin.”

‘For All Kings’ will be released February 26 via Megaforce Records.

Listen to the interview and song below. “Breathing Lightning” begins at roughly 5:30 in the stream.

Watch bassist Frank Bello, drummer Charlie Benante and Scott Ian talk about the writing and recording of the song: