Anthrax, Testament, John 5 and More Announced to Play Megadeth's Inaugural Megacruise

Megadeth have announced the initial lineup of bands for their inaugural 2019 Megacruise. Among the acts that will be playing alongside Megadeth are Anthrax, Testament, Corrosion of Conformity, Devildriver, Doro, John 5, Armored Saint and Beasto Blanco.

The Megacruise will take place aboard the Norwegian Jewel on October 13-18, 2019, leaving from the Port of Los Angeles, with stops in San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. According to the official website: “While there are dozens of daily performances by our featured artists, that’s just the beginning of the fan experience. Quite simply, the Norwegian Jewel will become the home of artists and fans, interacting in many different ways throughout the five-night voyage.

“This interactive experience affords you a variety of events and activities that will put you front and center with metal icons that have been an integral part of your life. From Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions and more, there’s always a way to get up close and personal with your favorite artists.

“You might happen to bump into one of your faves at one of the Jewel’s many watering holes, or possibly share a moment at the Charity Auction…this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience..

“Megacruise is the ultimate Heavy Metal Experience, where music and cruising combine for the vacation of a lifetime!”

For additional information on Megacruise, including booking, pricing, itinerary and more, head over to Megacruise.com.