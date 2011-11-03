Anthrax's Scott Ian: "You Download Illegally, You Lose the Privilege of Having the Internet"

Record companies have been trying for the better part of a decade now to figure out how to stop fans from illegally downloading music. While the RIAA's tactics of suing people -- a PR nightmare -- failed miserably, Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian seems to have the answer: you download music, you lose your Internet.

Speaking to the Broward-Palm Beach New Time, Ian was asked what he thought the punishment for illegally downloading music should be.

"You lose your Internet. That's it, no more Internet for you," said Ian. "Seriously! Like you drive drunk, you lose the privilege of driving. You download illegally, you lose the privilege of having the Internet. The punishment fits the crime. Why these service providers don't stop the torrent sites and put a consequence on this, I have no idea. Everybody complains about the trillions of dollars being lost, but nobody does anything about it. Believe me, if I could do something about it, I would."

Of course, the latest tactic in use to try and stifle internet pirates are cease-and-desist letters sent out by Internet providers. Upon reaching a certain number of warnings, a user's connection can be slowed or even shut off completely. The interviewer noted however that most ISPs were probing reluctant to act, short of being issued a subpoena from the RIAA.

