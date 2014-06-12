Arch Enemy Announces North American Tour With Kreator, Huntress & Starkill

Swedish/American/Canadian metal band Arch Enemy has announced a North American tour this October/November. Support on the tour will come from Kreator, Huntress & Starkill.
This will be the band's first tour in the U.S. since 2011, and the first American run to feature singer Alissa White-Gluz and guitarist Nick Cordle.
Arch Enemy dates with Kreator, Huntress & Starkill:
- Oct. 23 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
- Oct. 24 - Best Buy Theater - New York, NY *
- Oct. 25 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
- Oct. 26 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, NY
- Oct. 27 - Metropolis - Montreal, QC
- Oct. 28 - Imperial Theater - Quebec City, QC
- Oct. 29 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON
- Nov. 01 - The Garrick Centre - Winnipeg, MB *
- Nov. 02 - Riddell Centre - Regina, SK *
- Nov. 03 - Macewan Hall Ballroom - Calgary, AB *
- Nov. 04 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB *
- Nov. 06 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC *
- Nov. 07 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA *
- Nov. 08 - Hawthorne Theater - Portland, OR *
- Nov. 10 - Regency Center - San Francisco, CA
- Nov. 11 - House of Blues - West Hollywood, CA
- Nov. 12 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA
- Nov. 14 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ
- Nov. 15 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM *
- Nov. 16 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO
- Nov. 18 - Mill City Nights - Minneapolis, MN *
- Nov. 19 - Mojoes - Joliet, IL
- Nov. 20 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
- Nov. 21 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI
- Nov. 22 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH
- Nov. 23 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH