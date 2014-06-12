Arch Enemy Announces North American Tour With Kreator, Huntress & Starkill

Swedish/American/Canadian metal band Arch Enemy has announced a North American tour this October/November. Support on the tour will come from Kreator, Huntress & Starkill.

This will be the band's first tour in the U.S. since 2011, and the first American run to feature singer Alissa White-Gluz and guitarist Nick Cordle.

Arch Enemy dates with Kreator, Huntress & Starkill: