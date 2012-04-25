Arch Enemy Premiere "Under Black Flag We March" Music Video

Swedish extreme metal band Arch Enemy have just debuted a new music video for "Under Black Flag We March," taken from their latest studio album, Khaos Legions. You can watch it below, courtesy of Metal Hammer Germany.

"It was a pleasure as always to work with our friend Patric Ullaeus on this video," said guitarist Michael Amott, "which will be the fourth clip he's made for us and he really is a consummate professional-- truly excellent stuff! He's captured a very suitable and cool vibe on this one too. The track itself, 'Under Black Flags We March', is a song that we've played at every Arch Enemy show since we released the Khaos Legions album last year, we love playing it as it's a change of pace in our frantic live set and it's going down really well with audiences worldwide too. We felt this pounding metal anthem deserved a visual companion, so here it is!"

He continued: "A couple of things to listen out for: we had a our new guitarist Nick Cordle throw down a little lick on the song and had audio master Andy Sneap remix the song a little...So, a few minor tweaks here and there to make it something special for this visual/sonic assault! Under Black Flags We March!"

The video marks the cinematic debut of new guitarist Nick Cordle (Arsis,) who joined the band after the departure of Christopher Amott last month.