Arch Enemy Recording New Album

Swedish melodic death metal band Arch Enemy has begun recording its ninth studio album of all-new music, which follows last year's re-recordings album The Root of All Evil. The yet-to-be-named album will be self-produced by Arch Enemy with Rickard Bengtsson engineering and mixing (who also produced 2005's Doomsday Machine).

The band has recently entered Sweetspot Studio in the south of Sweden for the album’s recording process and drummer Daniel Erlandsson, who just finished off tracking his parts, checked in with the following report: "After an intense but inspiring stay in the studio, I've just completed recording the drum tracks for the upcoming Arch Enemy album! We're working once again with Rickard Bengtsson, who produced Doomsday Machine, and he quickly dialed in an absolutely pristine drum tone! I've also had the expertise of local drum guru Beppe Wackelin at hand, helping out with tuning and kindly letting me use some of his vintage drums. This time around I've used a Pearl Reference drum kit, while incorporating various snare drums on songs that demanded a slightly different feel.

"We had a very inspiring and creative time writing this album, [and] I think this is definitely evident when listening to the new songs. There's tons of variation in the material, ranging all the way from very melodic to extremely heavy. As you can expect there's no shortage of killer riffs and intricate guitar work; the Amott Bros have come up with some very cool yet demanding ideas! This album has some of the fastest songs I've ever recorded, along with a bunch of heavy pounding mid tempo songs. As always, it's difficult to describe music in words - but rest assured - this album will be one heavy fucker!"

A video of Daniel recording can be seen here. The band has also confirmed several summer dates and festivals in support of the forthcoming album. Check the dates below.