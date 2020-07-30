It's the age-old question: Do guitar cables really make a noticeable difference in your sound?

While the jury might still be out on the answer to that particular question, the fact remains that no guitarist wants to deal with the annoying ramifications of a cheap, unreliable cable.

Though it's a relatively new company, Canary has already established itself as one of the most dependable makers of guitar cables in the business, creating products that give guitarists pure, unfettered, dependable signal at prices that don't burn a hole in their wallets, and spare them from the dreaded, deafening pops.

A few days ago, Canary Cables owner Marc Romansky and Canary endorsee Dylan Rose - of Archer Nation fame - kindly took the time to chat with GW Tech Editor Paul Riario about what sets these cables apart. You can check out their conversation in the video above.

For more info, stop by Canary Cables.