Archers of Loaf to Reissue 'Icky Mettle' Album Aug. 2

Merge Records will reissue all four Archers of Loaf studio albums, starting with their acclaimed 1993 debut album, Icky Mettle, on Aug. 2.

Re-mastered by Bob Weston and featuring new liner notes by Robert Christgau, Icky Mettle will offer bonus material including the Archers of Loaf vs. The Greatest of All Time EP, plus singles and B-sides from the Icky Mettle days.

It will be available digitally, on CD and and on limited-edition blue vinyl. Reissues of Vee Vee,All the Nation's Airports and White Trash Heroes will follow next year.

Check out "What Did You Expect" from an out-of-print Merge 7-inch included on the Icky Mettle reissue.

Singer/guitarist Eric Bachmann, guitarist Eric Johnson, bassist Matt Gentling, and drummer Mark Price formed Archers of Loaf in Chapel Hill, NC, in 1991. Icky Mettle was the first of four studio albums for the band that seemed to personify what SPIN magazine deemed "a tremendously optimistic time in underground music, that 15-minute period in the early 1990s when it looked like indie rock really might take over the world."

Hear the band's recent live in-studio performance on KEXP–Seattle.

