Are these stunning Epiphone Muse models the affordable, modern-spec Les Pauls and SGs we've been waiting for?

We previewed Epiphone’s new Les Paul and SG Muse guitars from the company’s Inspired By Gibson Collection back at Winter NAMM.

Now Epiphone has made available full details on both enticing electric guitar models, and we’re impressed by the looks and features – as well as the prices.

Both models boast mahogany bodies (lightweight and chambered with a maple cap on the Les Paul), as well as Custom C-shaped mahogany necks and Indian laurel fingerboards.

Pickups are a pair of high-output Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with coil-splitting and phase controls, as well as a treble bleed circuit.

Image 1 of 2 Les Paul Muse in Pearl White Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone) Image 2 of 2 SG Muse in Wanderlust Green Metallic (Image credit: Epiphone)

Other features include a LockTone ABR bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, clear speed knobs and nickel tuners (Epiphone Light-weight 3+3 on the SG).

Additionally, the LP and SG are available in a variety of very cool metallic finishes, including Radio Blue Metallic, Wanderlust Green Metallic, Purple Passion Metallic, Smoked Almond Metallic, Pearl White Metallic and Scarlet Red Metallic and more.

Prices for the Epiphone Les Paul Muse start at $499, while the SG comes in at just $429.

For more information, head to Epiphone.