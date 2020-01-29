The full details on Epiphone's 28 new guitars revealed - including some surprisingly affordable prices

Earlier this month we wondered whether Epiphone’s Inspired by Gibson Collection could yield some of the company’s best guitars yet. And judging by the rollout of new electric guitars, as well as a few acoustic models, we can say that it’s looking very likely to be the case.

The Original and Modern Inspired by Gibson guitars boast a host of classic and new features, including the more Gibson-like Kalamazoo headstock, as well as upgraded electronics and finishes. What's more, the word on the street is that every Gibson model will now have an equivalent Epiphone version.

There’s a lot on offer here, with specs and features to satiate discerning Gibson players new and old.

But don’t just take our word for it – check out all the mouthwatering models below.

Epiphone Inspired By Gibson - Original Collection

Dot ES-335

Epiphone’s version of the ES-335 “Dot” features a laminated maple body, mahogany neck with a 1960's SlimTaper D-shape profile. There’s also a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece, Grover tuners and Alnico Classic humbuckers.

The guitar is offered in a choice of Cherry and Vintage Sunburst finishes for $449.

Dot Deluxe

The Limited Edition Dot Deluxe boasts a Flame Maple Veneer top and body in new Aquamarine and Blueburst color finishes. Other features include a mahogany neck with a SlimTaper D-profile, Alnico Classic humbuckers and Grover Rotomatic tuners. The guitar is available for $499.

ES-339 PRO

Similar in shape to the ES-335 or Casino but with a reduced body size, the ES-339 PRO features custom wound Alnico Classic PRO humbucker pickups with coil-tapping plus Epiphone Deluxe tuners. There’s also a laminated Maple body with solid center block, maple neck and pau ferro fingerboard.

The guitar is available in Cherry, Pelham Blue and Vintage Sunburst finishes for $499.

Les Paul Junior

The Epi Les Paul Junior is based on the 1950s classic design. The guitar features a mahogany body in Vintage Tobacco Sunburst finish, a single dog-ear P-90 PRO single coil pickup, a Lightning Bar wrap around bridge and Epiphone Deluxe Vintage tuners. Available for $379.

Thunderbird Vintage PRO

An accurate reproduction of the electric bass first introduced in 1963, the Thunderbird Vintage PRO features ProBucker bass humbuckers and a vintage-styled ‘60s Thunderbird Tune-o-matic bridge and Claw tailpiece. Available in Alpine White, Ebony and Tobacco Sunburst for $699.

Flying V

The Epiphone Flying V recreates the 1958 original with an Ebony finish, ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, a Flying V string- thru tailpiece and Epiphone Vintage Deluxe tuners. There’s also a mahogany body and neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. The V is available for $599.

Firebird

A recreation of the original 1963 Firebird, the new Epiphone model features a mahogany body in a Vintage Sunburst finish, Grover 18:1 ratio mini tuners and Epiphone ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics. There’s also a mahogany body, mahogany/walnut neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. The Firebird is available for $599.

Les Paul Custom

The Epiphone Les Paul Custom “honors” the 1954 “tuxedo” version of the model. Features include a traditional Custom-style mahogany body and Ebony fingerboard, gold hardware, ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, Grover machine heads and a Custom-style inlay. The Les Paul Custom is offered in Alpine White and Ebony finishes for $799.

Les Paul Standard 50s

Based on ‘50s-era Les Pauls, the Les Paul Standard 50s features a mahogany body with a maple cap and mahogany neck with long neck tenon. There’s also ProBucker humbuckers with 50s style wiring and CTS electronics, LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece and Epiphone Vintage Deluxe 18:1 ratio tuners. The guitar is offered in Metallic Gold, Heritage Cherry Sunburst and Vintage Sunburst finishes for $599.

Les Paul Standard 60s

Based on ‘60s-era Les Pauls, the Les Paul Standard 60s boasts a mahogany body with a maple cap, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, Grover tuners and a LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece. The guitar is available in Ebony, Bourbon Burst and Iced Tea finishes for $599.

Les Paul Special

Designed to recreate the sound of the single cutaway ‘50s-era Gibson Les Paul Special, the new Epiphone model features a mahogany body with a reproduction of the classic TV Yellow finish, a mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also P-90 PRO soapbar single-coil pickups and CTS electronics, Lightning Bar Wrap Around bridge and Vintage style Deluxe tuners with ivory buttons. The Les Paul Special is available for $399.

SG Custom

The SG Custom recreates the 1960s-era SG with “LP-Custom” style binding. Features include a mahogany body, mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard with a Les Paul Custom style inlay. There’s also Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with CTS electronics, gold hardware, a LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge with Stopbar tailpiece and gold hardware. The SG Custom is available in Ebony for $579.

SG Special (P-90)

The SG Special (P-90) features a mahogany body, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard, and is loaded with Epiphone P-90-PRO single coil pickups. There’s also a Lightning Bolt Wrap Around bridge and Epiphone Deluxe tuners. The guitar is available in Sparkling Burgundy and Faded Pelham Blue for $399.

SG Standard

The SG Standard features a mahogany body, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard with trapezoid inlays. There’s also Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with CTS electronics, Epiphone Deluxe tuners and a classic “batwing” pickguard. The guitar is available in Heritage Cherry, Ebony and Alpine White for $449.

SG Standard '61

The SG Standard ’61 recreates the Gibson SG from its first year of production. Features include a mahogany body in a Vintage Cherry finish, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also ProBucker humbuckers with CTS electronics, a LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece and Epiphone Deluxe Vintage tuners. The guitar comes in a Vintage Cherry finish for $449.

SG Standard '61 Maestro Vibrola

Similar in spec to the SG Standard ’61, this model also boasts a newly-designed ‘60s-style Maestro Vibrola. The guitar comes in a Vintage Cherry finish and is available for $549.

Epiphone Inspired By Gibson - Modern Collection

AJ-100CE

This advanced jumbo style acoustic boasts a select spruce top with cutaway and a mahogany neck with 1960's SlimTaper D-shape profile. There’s also a NanoFlex pickup system, premium die-cast tuners and a pau ferro reverse-belly bridge. Available in a Natural finish for $249.

AJ-45ME

Boasting a J-45 round shoulder dreadnought body, the Masterbilt AJ-45ME features a solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, a mahogany neck and a pau ferro fingerboard. There’s also an active preamp system, imitation tortoise pickguard and Grover Sta-Tite 18:1 ratio tuners. Available in a Vintage Sunburst Satin finish for $699.

Hummingbird PRO

This acoustic/electric features a solid spruce top, mahogany neck and body and pau ferro fingerboard. There’s also Grover Rotomatic 18:1 ratio tuners, traditional binding, a historic Hummingbird pickguard and a Fishman Sonitone pickup system. The guitar is available in Faded Cherry.

Les Paul Modern Figured

The Les Paul Modern Figured boasts a weight relief mahogany body with a figured top, a mahogany neck and an ebony fingerboard. There’s also ProBucker pickups with coil-splitting, phase switching and a treble bleed circuit, Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners with Tulip buttons with an 18:1 ratio and a Graph Tech nut. The guitar is available in Caffe Latte Fade, Magma Orange Fade and Caribbean Blue Fade for $699.

SG Modern Figured

The SG Modern Figured features a Mahogany body with a AAA Flame Maple Veneer top in a Trans Black Fade finish. There’s also a mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, ProBucker humbuckers with coil-splitting, phase switching and CTS electronics and Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners with Tulip buttons with an 18:1 ratio. Available for $549.

Les Paul Classic

The Les Paul Classic features a mahogany body with a plain maple cap, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also open-coil “zebra” Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with CTS electronics, coil-splitting and phase switching and Grover Rotomatic tuners. Available in Ebony, Honeyburst and Heritage Cherry Sunburst for $499.

Les Paul Classic Worn

Similarly-spec’d to the Les Paul Classic, the Les Paul Classic Worn features new “worn” finishes. Options are Worn Ebony, Worn Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Worn Purple and Worn Gold Top, for $449.

Les Paul Modern

The Les Paul Modern features a weight relief mahogany body with a maple cap and contoured heel, mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard. There’s also ProBucker pickups with coil-splitting, phase switching and a treble bleed circuit, Grover Locking Rotomatic tuners with Tulip Buttons with an 18:1 ratio and a Graph Tech nut. Available in Vintage Sparkling Burgundy, Graphite Black and Faded Pelham Blue for $649.

Les Paul Studio

The Epiphone Les Paul Studio is a modern version of the classic ‘80s no-frills design. Features include a mahogany body with a plain maple veneer top, mahogany neck and pau ferro fingerboard. There’s also Epiphone-designed Alnico Classic humbuckers, Grover tuners and a LockTone ABR Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece. Finish options are Alpine White, Ebony, Wine Red and Smokehouse Burst, for $449.

SG Classic Worn P-90s

The Epiphone SG Classic Worn boasts a mahogany body with a "worn" open grain finish, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also Epiphone P-90-PRO soap bar single coil pickups, a LockTone ABR bridge and Stopbar tailpiece and black “batwing” pickguard. Available in Worn Cherry and Worn Inverness Green for $379.

Les Paul Muse

The Les Paul Muse boasts a lightweight chambered Okoume body with a maple cap, Okoume neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also high-output Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with coil-splitting and phase controls plus a treble bleed circuit. The guitar is available in new metallic finishes including Radio Blue Metallic, Wanderlust Green Metallic, Purple Passion Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Smoked Almond Metallic, Pearl White Metallic and Scarlet Red Metallic for $499.

SG Muse

The SG Muse features a mahogany body, mahogany neck and Indian laurel fingerboard. There’s also high-output Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers with coil-splitting and phase controls plus a treble bleed circuit. The guitar is available in new metallic finishes including Radio Blue Metallic, Wanderlust Green Metallic, Purple Passion Metallic, Smoked Almond Metallic, Pearl White Metallic, Jet Black Metallic and Scarlet Red Metallic for $429.

