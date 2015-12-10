Art of Dying Premiere New Album, 'Rise Up' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Rise Up, the new album from Art of Dying.

The album will be released Friday, December 11, via Eleven Seven Music.

Rise Up, the band's third full-length effort, was produced by David Bendeth (Papa Roach, Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria).

Though they are of Canadian origin, the epicenter of the band’s success has been in the U.S. Their major-label debut, 2011's Vices and Virtues, spawned the hits “Die Trying," “Get Thru This” and "Sorry," which charted on U.S. mainstream, rock and alternative radio. “Die Trying“ reached the top 5 on the U.S. Active Rock Chart.

The band has sold more than 250,000 digital singles and more than 50,000 units while exploding at radio and touring relentlessly.

Art of Dying features Jonny Hetherington (main vocals), Tavis Stanley (guitar), Cale Gontier (bass) and Jeff Brown (drums).

Rise Up is available for pre-order right here.

For more about Art of Dying, visit artofdyingmusic.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Rise Up Tracklisting:

01. Best Won’t Do

02. Rise Up

03. Tear Down the Wall

04. Eat You Alive

05. Dead Man Walking

06. Some Things Never Change

07. Everything

08. Space

09. Raging

10. Just for Me

11. One Day At a Time

12. Moth to a Flame

13. Ubuntu