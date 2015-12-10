Art of Dying Premiere New Album, 'Rise Up' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Rise Up, the new album from Art of Dying.
The album will be released Friday, December 11, via Eleven Seven Music.
Rise Up, the band's third full-length effort, was produced by David Bendeth (Papa Roach, Bring Me The Horizon, Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria).
Though they are of Canadian origin, the epicenter of the band’s success has been in the U.S. Their major-label debut, 2011's Vices and Virtues, spawned the hits “Die Trying," “Get Thru This” and "Sorry," which charted on U.S. mainstream, rock and alternative radio. “Die Trying“ reached the top 5 on the U.S. Active Rock Chart.
The band has sold more than 250,000 digital singles and more than 50,000 units while exploding at radio and touring relentlessly.
Art of Dying features Jonny Hetherington (main vocals), Tavis Stanley (guitar), Cale Gontier (bass) and Jeff Brown (drums).
Rise Up is available for pre-order right here.
For more about Art of Dying, visit artofdyingmusic.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Rise Up Tracklisting:
01. Best Won’t Do
02. Rise Up
03. Tear Down the Wall
04. Eat You Alive
05. Dead Man Walking
06. Some Things Never Change
07. Everything
08. Space
09. Raging
10. Just for Me
11. One Day At a Time
12. Moth to a Flame
13. Ubuntu