Dream Theater's John Myung teams up with Ashdown for new signature Double Drive pedal

Just last year, John Myung teamed up with Ernie Ball to unveil a signature bass guitar, the spec'd-to-the-hills Bongo 6. Now, the Dream Theater low-end ranger has himself his first signature pedal, the John Myung Double Drive.

A collaboration between Myung and Ashdown Engineering, the Double Drive features two individual distortions that can be stacked for intense levels of gain.

The first, more subtle drive features Gain, Loud and Tone controls, while the second, more vintage-style distortion produces, according to Ashdown, "warm growls to face-melting overdrive," and can be tweaked via Grit and Burn knobs.

Two VU meters at the top of the pedal register its input and output signals, while a transformer isolated DI for use with front of house or DAW interfaces is located at the rear. The pedal also comes fitted with a ground lift switch.

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

"I absolutely love the pedal," Myung said of his signature Double Drive. "I have been using it in a DAW setting and I think it’s going to translate well in a live show setting as well, it’s always great to have an option like this."

"Drive 1 is great at harmonic distortion," he continued. "Drive 2 offers a great tweak in bass presence – being able to bring it out without getting in the way of itself."

The Ashdown John Myung Double Drive pedal comes with a pair of 6 foot instrument cables, one XLR-XLR cable and a 9V power supply included, and is available for preorder now for £299 (~$410). The pedal will begin shipping in January 2022.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to Ashdown.