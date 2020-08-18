Trending

Ernie Ball announces feature-rich John Myung Bongo 6 bass

Signature model from the Dream Theater bassist boasts streamlined body and string spacing, fast neck and simplified control layout

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the John Myung Bongo 6, the first signature model from the Dream Theater bassist.

The six-string bass guitar, which EBMM says is the product of more than a “decade long refinement process,” sports a five-string nut width for tighter string spacing and a simplified control layout with preprogrammed equalization.

Features include a basswood body, roasted maple neck with an oil and wax finish and a divided wood rosewood/roasted maple fingerboard with 24 high-profile wide frets and white half moon inlays.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

There are also dual EBMM humbuckers with neodymium magnets, a single volume control, five-way pickup blend knob and Music Man lightweight tuners and chrome plated, steel bridge plate with stainless steel saddles.

The John Myung Bongo 6 is offered for $2,999. For more information or to pick one up, head to Music-Man.