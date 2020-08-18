Ernie Ball announces feature-rich John Myung Bongo 6 bass

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the John Myung Bongo 6, the first signature model from the Dream Theater bassist.

The six-string bass guitar, which EBMM says is the product of more than a “decade long refinement process,” sports a five-string nut width for tighter string spacing and a simplified control layout with preprogrammed equalization.

Features include a basswood body, roasted maple neck with an oil and wax finish and a divided wood rosewood/roasted maple fingerboard with 24 high-profile wide frets and white half moon inlays.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

There are also dual EBMM humbuckers with neodymium magnets, a single volume control, five-way pickup blend knob and Music Man lightweight tuners and chrome plated, steel bridge plate with stainless steel saddles.

The John Myung Bongo 6 is offered for $2,999. For more information or to pick one up, head to Music-Man.