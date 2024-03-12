We’ve come to expect great things from Ashdown Engineering, and in their own words, its latest bass amp is, “a ground-breaking innovation in the realm of bass amplifiers that redefines the standards of power, portability, and precision, offering musicians an unparalleled experience in amplification technology.”

The OriginAL-EVO-C112T is a tilt-back-style combo that’s rated at 300 watts and offers some pretty useful features. While tilting the combo backwards is designed to give you a subtly different delivery, there’s also a 5-band EQ and a Shape button for further tonal tweaking. An additional speaker output and a headphone jack can be found on the back panel.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering) (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering) (Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

Standing less than 455mm tall and weighing 13.5kg, the OriginAL-EVO-C112T easily fits in the portable category, benefitting those of us who need to travel light with a small setup.

Ashdown is keen to stress, however, that, as versatile as this amp can be for practice sessions, it's still more than capable of holding its own onstage as well as in your rehearsal space.

As Ashdown put it: “Designed to accommodate global touring, the OriginAL-EVO-C112T features auto protect voltage support and an adaptive temperature-controlled fan for optimal performance in any environment – this amplifier is designed for the modern musician on the move.”

(Image credit: Ashdown Engineering)

It wouldn’t be an Ashdown amp without that trademark VU meter, and as well as looking very cool, this also serves to illustrate the output level and how hard the amp is working. Other gig-friendly features such as the front-facing XLR DI output and FX Send also give it a bit of a competitive edge.

Price-wise, at £699 (approx $900), the OriginAL-EVO-C112T is within the reach of those in search of a professional-sounding bass rig, and will no doubt appeal to any bassist looking for a good-sized combo without the weight penalty.

To find out more head to ashdownmusic.com