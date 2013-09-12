Asking Alexandria Announce North American Headlining Tour

Here's the first batch of Asking Alexandria's headlining dates with All That Remains, Sevendust, For Today and Emmure for the From Death to Destiny tour.
More cities will be announced soon. Check out the video below for more information!
- 10/25-Dallas, TX @ KEGL Freakers Ball
- 10/26-Lubbock, TX @ KFMX Freak Fest
- 10/27-San Antonio, TX @ Backstage Live
- 10/29-Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium
- 10/30-Knoxville, TN @ Club NV
- 10/31-Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
- 11/01-Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
- 11/02-Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall Convention Center
- 11/03-Poughkeepsie, NY @ Mid Hudson Civic Center
- 11/05-Buffalo, NY @ Rapids Theatre
- 11/06-Washington, DC @ 930 Club
- 11/08-Flint, MI @ Machine Shop
- 11/09-Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom
- 11/10-Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center
- 11/13-Grand Rapids, MI @ The Orbit Room
- 11/14-St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- 11/15-Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
- 11/17-Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
- 11/19-Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
- 11/22-San Diego, CA Soma