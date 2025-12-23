The Guitar World reviews team's gear of the year 2025

Without a doubt, 2025 has been Guitar World's busiest for reviews, with a growing team of experts to test a huge variety of instruments, amps, pedals and software.

That's reflected in this Gear Of The Year rundown - there's just been so many highlights to cover. As well as our highest-scoring Platinum Award reviews, we have also asked our team to name their own personal highlights and it's made for an inspiring collection that we hope you'll enjoy. It's also a good opportunity to reflect before we begin what's sure to be a great 2026 for releases.

Let's dig in!

Platinum Award winners

(Image credit: Future)

We start our haul of 2025 favourites with the undisputed champions – the gear that was awarded 5/5 in every category to receive a coveted Guitar World Platinum Award. It's a diverse elite group too, with classic and forward-thinking design represented.

Strandberg Boden N2 Original

The first of two well-deserved Platinum releases from the super Swedes

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln/Future)

(Image credit: chloes.perspective)

Matt Owen: “There have been only two pieces of gear that I’ve reviewed that have made me fundamentally rethink my approach to the guitar. The first was the Neural DSP Nano Cortex last year. In 2025 it is the Strandberg Boden N2 Original – a next-gen headless build from Ola Strandberg, which has opened my eyes to an entirely new way of playing the instrument.

“Headless guitars have enjoyed a meteoric renaissance over the past few years and it seems likely the N2 models, which overhauled the flagship Boden design, could represent another watershed moment for their fortunes. Never have I played a guitar that feels so effortlessly comfortable, so easily playable. The EndurNuck profile and contoured body may sound alien, but they sure as heck don’t feel it. The guitar fit me like a glove, and was unlike anything I’d played before. It helped the new tweaks – including the updated Fishman pickups – sounded so absurdly versatile, too.

“For what it’s worth, while Strandbergs may be seen as inherently prog-y guitars, the N2 changed my perception of that. I’d have no qualms playing this in my indie folk rock band. I said it in my review, and I’ll say it again: every guitar player needs to experience this at some point.”

Read more: Strandberg Boden N2 Original review

ToneWoodAmp2

If only more sequels were as good as this

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Rob Laing: "Great ideas don't mean much to guitarists without the execution, and the second ToneWoodAmp knocks it out the park for me on both fronts. Firstly it's accessible to anyone who has an electro-acoustic guitar, even if that means a cheap soundhole pickup you've bought later. Secondly, it opens up a world of inspiring effects that are generated through the guitar's body and out of its soundhole.



"Where ToneWoodAmp has really gone even further this time is with the design and added features. It now has a USB-C rechargeable battery that lasts longer, but its companion app (and honestly sometimes I groan when I see hardware that uses apps) is actually really good and unlocks the preamp side, which is a whole other story. It's a toolbox of EQ shaping and feedback taming that's really tailored for empowering live acoustic players.

"I think you'll not just play your acoustic guitar more with this, but you will play better-sounding gigs too."

Read more: ToneWoodAmp2 review

Epiphone Bonehead Riviera

The best of the Oasis trilogy

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Dave Burrluck: "Not only is this Riviera the most Oasis-relevant guitar of the recently launched trio, it’s the most affordable too. As a modern repro of a design that was launched back in 1958 as the Gibson ES-335 it’s not bringing anything new to the table either but that’s not the point. It’s simply a celebration of a guitar that launched a phenomenon and, as Bonehead states, is still in his hands today.

"Step away from the Bonehead/Oasis connection, however, and this Riviera remains a very good and very functional ES-335-alike. The playing, the songs and the style are down to you!"

Read more: Epiphone Bonehead Riviera review

Fender American Professional Classic Stratocaster

A new Fender series - with old values

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

Dave Burrluck: "While this new American Professional Classic platform doesn’t reinvent Fender’s decades-old designs, this Stratocaster is not only crisply made but really hard to put down.

"It’s a well-sorted fluid player while the ‘hot vintage’ Coastline pickups kick in a little additional fullness that works extremely well on rockier amp voicings without really losing any of the classic Fender voice played clean. No fuss: it’s a superb and well-priced working tool with a well-considered vintage/modern blend."

Read more: Fender American Professional Classic Stratocaster review

Warm Audio Throne Of Tone

This best of both drives?

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

(Image credit: Paul Riario)

Paul Riario: "For me, Boost mode is the true highlight here — whether you’re in King or Blues voicing — and an ideal springboard to begin carving out a noteworthy tone. And even if the ToT doesn't fully capture the "it" factor of the original King of Tone, I stand by my assertion that the Throne of Tone comes imperceptibly close as a near-sonic replication of it, complete with all its nuanced goodness. And that’s enough for me to say, it’s a keeper."

Read more: Warm Audio Throne Of Tone pedal review

PRS S2 Mira 594 Satin

A USA-made PRS at a surprisingly palatable price

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future)

Dave Burrluck: "While many of us have admired the superb craft of PRS’s USA-made guitars over the past four decades, not everyone has enjoyed the inevitable cost, not to mention the often opulent presentation. Well, if that’s you then this new S2 Mira 594 might have your name on it. It’s a stripped-down down bare-bones guitar but doesn’t cut any corners that matter and has a wide range of pretty classic humbucker and single coil voices that ooze quality."



Read more: PRS S2 Mira 594 Satin review

Tone King Imperial Tri Tube Preamp

The Tone King scales down in size - and price!

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

(Image credit: Connor Flys)

Connor Flys: "It does complex things in a simple way, and does them incredibly well. Its feature set is comprehensive and its sounds are stunning. If you think of it merely as 'a pedal', you might decry its price tag – but if you view it as an ultra-flexible way into the Tone King sound for a quarter of the price, and a fraction of the size and weight of the amp it's based on, then what a compelling prospect this is."

Read more: Tone King Imperial Tri Tube Preamp review

Strandberg N2 Boden Standard

Strandberg's other N2 is much more than standard

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

(Image credit: Johann Wierzbicki)

Phil Weller: "Unlike Matt, I’ve been a Strandberg convert for five years. Similarly, though, it was revolutionary for my playing too. The angular EndurNeck immediately made sense, its tones proved versatile, and its portability unmatched.

"For me, the arrival of the N2 Boden Standard underscores everything that makes Strandberg's builds outstanding. The next generation of its slightly more budget-minded version – although $1,799 isn’t exactly cheap – offers some choice improvements, while doubling down on its greatest features.

"Its refined forearm contour and thinner body somehow make it an even more superbly cosy instrument, and its buttery playability is even better. From the very first note I played, it felt like we’d spent a lifetime together already, and putting it down was difficult.

"The EGS Series 7 tremolo sees tuning stability even more rock solid, but the change that had me grinning the most is the addition of Seymour Duncan's beastly Sentient/Pegasus humbuckers, in place of own-brand designs. They feel like the perfect match for a Strandberg, juxtaposing the space-age design with a more earthly quality, and offering more than just djent tones – this is a guitar that’s suitable for just about any gig you throw at it."

Read more: Strandberg N2 Boden Standard

TWA Source Code

The Tube Screamer's designer evolves the blueprint

(Image credit: Matt Lincoln / Future)

Paul Riario: "I personally find the Source Code essential when paired with single coils in delivering that robust and stinging SRV-tone with snap. And alternatively, with humbuckers, it acts just the same, albeit with more brawn. What’s neat is the Source Code's slight compression manages to let the pedal breathe, resulting in a wide-open response. How good is it? Put it this way: I don’t use a Tube Screamer often, but if I did, the Source Code is the one I’ll be grabbing."

Read more: TWA Source Code review

PRS SE NF 53

A PRS for non-believers?

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

Who cares where it’s made, this is a workingman’s tool pure and simple: any guitar player could use one

Dave Burrluck: "If you just think PRS make guitars for well-heeled doctors and dentists you might have to change your opinion here. Bird inlays aside there’s zero bling and this comes across as a real working guitar that could sit in pretty much any style you can muster.

"It might appear bare-bones to some but there’s nothing basic about the build, feel or sounds or the tuning stability. Who cares where it’s made, this is a workingman’s tool pure and simple: any guitar player could use one, which might well qualify it as the most essential guitar yet of 2025."

Read more: PRS SE NF 53 review

Boss XS-1 Poly Shifter

Boss's R&D pays off big time in a compact pedal

(Image credit: Phil Barker / Future)

It was the underdog XS-1 that, for me at least, proved the real winner of a project Boss has spent years working on

Phil Weller: "With the XS-100, pedal heavyweights Boss presented the first like-for-like rival to the long-undisputed pitch-shifting king, the DigiTech Whammy. Yet, even with crystal clear pitching and an expansive eight-octave range, its digital menu felt a little convoluted and undermined its magic.

"So it was the underdog XS-1 that, for me at least, proved the real winner of a project Boss has spent years working on. Arriving in the standard Boss pedal format, it doesn’t quite have the same roster of features, but the incredibly accurate, artefact-free shifting – which puts DigiTech and Neural DSP to shame – remains. That makes it a brilliant tool for the stage, but I found its Balance dial delighted me the most. From adding a little discordance to chugs, through to subtle and not-so-subtle octaver grit, I find that it reshapes the effect in a litany of exciting ways.

"That’s seen it join my live rig alongside my Whammy. It does away with the extraneous nonsense and instead serves up an easy-to-use and very dynamic pedal that does far more than its comparatively diminutive form had me assu