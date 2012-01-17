Asking Alexandria Announce "Still Reckless" Tour with Trivium, Dir En Grey

England's Asking Alexandria have just announced a new run of U.S. tour dates for the spring, which will see them supported by Trivium, Dir En Grey, I See Stars, Motionless In White and the Amity Affliction.
The dates announced so far only represent half of the tour, though, as the band will soon announce a second leg which will also feature dates in Canada and the Northeast United States.
Asking Alexandria released Stepped Up and Scratched, a remix album featuring reworked versions of songs from their last album Reckless & Relentless, this past November.
Asking Alexandria "Still Reckless" Tour Dates:
- 3/09- Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
- 3/10- San Diego, CA @ SOMA
- 3/11- Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
- 3/13- Mission, TX @ Never Say Never Festival
- 3/15- Austin, TX - SXSW
- 3/16- San Antonio, TX @ White Rabbit
- 3/17- Dallas, TX @ South By So What Festival
- 3/18- Houston, TX @ Verizon Wireless (Festival)
- 3/20- Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
- 3/21- South Carolina @ TBA
- 3/23- Charlotte, NC @ Amos Southend
- 3/24- Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
- 3/25- Richmond, VA @ The National
- 3/27- Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
- 4/07- Louisville, KY @ Expo Five