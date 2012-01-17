Asking Alexandria Announce "Still Reckless" Tour with Trivium, Dir En Grey

England's Asking Alexandria have just announced a new run of U.S. tour dates for the spring, which will see them supported by Trivium, Dir En Grey, I See Stars, Motionless In White and the Amity Affliction.

The dates announced so far only represent half of the tour, though, as the band will soon announce a second leg which will also feature dates in Canada and the Northeast United States.

Asking Alexandria released Stepped Up and Scratched, a remix album featuring reworked versions of songs from their last album Reckless & Relentless, this past November.

Asking Alexandria "Still Reckless" Tour Dates: