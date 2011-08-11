Asking Alexandria Hint at Collaboration with Sebastian Bach, Axl Rose?

In a recent video interview with Artisan News from the 2011 Vans Warped Tour, Asking Alexandria singer Danny Worsnop may have let slip some information on a collaboration between the band and singers Sebastian Bach and (far more surprisingly) Axl Rose.

Of course, Bach is no stranger to the band, having performed with them on several occasions, most notably at the 2011 Revolver Golden Gods.

While a guest appearance from Axl may seem far-fetched, keep in mind he appeared on Bach's 2007 solo effort Angel Down after Bach opened for a recent Guns N' Roses tour.

You can watch the video below and decide for yourself: could it really happen?