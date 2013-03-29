Asking Alexandria Premiere New Track, "The Death of Me"

U.K. rockers Asking Alexandria have just debuted the new track, "The Death of Me," from their forthcoming new album, From Death to Destiny, which is set for a summer release.

The group will embark on a spring North American headlining tour this April. The MerchNow presents "The Don't Pray For Us" tour also features Motionless In White, Whitechapel, Chimaira and I Killed The Prom Queen.

Listen to "The Death of Me" and see Asking Alexandria full tour dates below: