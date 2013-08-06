Asking Alexandria Release New Album, 'From Death To Destiny,' Announce North American Tour

Asking Alexandria will cap off the most successful year of their career with their biggest headlining North American tour yet.

The “From Death To Destiny” tour is a diverse package featuring some of hard rock and metal's biggest acts, from All That Remains and Sevendust to Emmure and For Today. This trek kicks off October 25. Visit the band's Facebook page over the coming weeks for all the tour dates.

“America! We are back and have returned with our biggest lineup to date," says Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce. "Bigger songs, bigger bands, louder shows and more rock than the fucking Swiss Alps. We can't wait to bring this new live show to the masses. We will be playing songs spanning our entire catalog, and, of course, a shit-ton of new songs from our new album, From Death to Destiny.

"We have never been more excited to headline a tour. It's an honor to be touring with such great bands and we know you are going to love all of them. We have the perfect lineup for you to mosh to, sing along to, bounce to and bang your fucking head to. We're back and we're better than ever. See you all very soon.”

Asking Alexandria's new album, From Death to Destiny, was released today, August 6, and is available everywhere