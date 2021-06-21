At The Gates share sprawling new single The Fall Into Time, announce guitar giveaway

Swedish melodic-death metallers At The Gates have shared The Fall Into Time, the third single from upcoming seventh studio album, The Nightmare of Being.

Following Spectre of Extinction – which features King Diamond shredder Andy LaRocque – and The Paradox, the new near-seven-minute track sees the band navigate a vast orchestral-themed arrangement, with the guitar work of Martin Larsson and Jonas Stålhammar central to its composition.

The pair offer up everything from brooding clean lines to thunderous alternate picking frenzies and prog-esque solos, setting the stage for what's sure to be one of the standout guitar albums of the year. Watch the track's accompanying music video below.

“For the video we chose to work again with our dear friend and co-conspirator Costin Chioreanu, as we thought that it required a more arty and avant-garde approach,” says vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant.

“I was, as always, very intrigued to see what he would come up with, as he has a deep understanding of what At The Gates is about. He did not disappoint, and this video is a perfect complement to a song like this.”

On the record as a whole, Redant describes it as the band's “most ambitious effort yet”, naming The Fall Into Time as “one of the centerpieces of the album”.

“It is big, demanding and epic,” he says. “We have always found it intriguing to compose songs like these; think Neverwhere, Primal Breath, The Night Eternal and Daggers of Black Haze.

“It is heavy, mean and dark, as well as almost cinematic in its thematic approach. I have always said that the At The Gates listener wants to be challenged and that you hopefully all are as curious as we are when it comes to exploring new musical territory. This song is one of those moments... Enjoy!”

In addition to the new single, the band are giving away one of their signature Solar models, the A1.6ATG. To enter to win, fans must pre-save/add the forthcoming album on either Spotify or Apple Music.

The Nightmare of Being arrives July 2 via Century Media Records. Check out its full tracklisting below:

Spectre of Extinction The Paradox The Nightmare of Being Garden of Cyrus Touched by the White Hands of Death The Fall Into Time Cult of Salvation The Abstract Enthroned Cosmic Pessimism Eternal Winter of Reason