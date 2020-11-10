Solar Guitars launches two new signature models in collaboration with At The Gates

Solar Guitars has launched two new signature electric guitar models – the A1.6ATG and A1.6ATG Baritone – in collaboration with Swedish death-metal legends At The Gates.

Both models have very similar spec sets, albeit with minor differences. They each feature an alder body, three-piece maple neck, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with Luminlay side dots and Fishman Fluence Modern active pickups.

Controls on both include one volume control with push-pull functionality for voice selection, as well as a three-way selector switch.

Differences include bridge choice – the A1.6ATG boasts an EverTune whilst the Baritone model features a Hipshot – and scale length: the Baritone, naturally, features a longer, 27" scale while the standard model has a 25.5" scale.

Other features include Solar locking tuners, locking strap pins and an included gigbag.

The A1.6ATG and A1.6ATG Baritone are available now for $1,399 and $1,299, respectively. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.