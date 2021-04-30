At the Gates release shredding new single, Spectre of Extinction, featuring King Diamond's Andy LaRocque

At the Gates have shared a new song, Spectre of Extinction, featuring a guest lead electric guitar spot from King Diamond shredder Andy La Rocque.

The track is the first single to be released from the Swedish melodic death-metal pioneers’ forthcoming album The Nightmare of Being.

Of the track, At the Gates vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant says, “It is always very hard to choose which song to release to the public first, especially with this album having so many layers and textures.

"We did feel, however, that this, the opening track of the record, represented the overall feel of the album. It has the musical depths that you would expect from an At the Gates track, and still carries that intensity and urgency that we have always tried to get across with our music.”

(Image credit: Century Media)

Recently, At the Gates collaborated with Solar Guitars on two new signature models – the A1.6ATG and A1.6ATG Baritone.

The Nightmare of Being will be released July 2 via Century Media. It’s available for preorder in various formats here.