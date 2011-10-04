Attila's Album, 'Outlawed,' Breaks Top 10 on Billboard Independent Chart

Attila’s new album, Outlawed, erupts onto the Billboard Independent Chart debuting at #7 this week with more than 4,700 total sales in the first week.
The album also landed on a number of other Billboard chart: #8 on the Hard Music Chart, #19 on the Rock Chart and #87 on the Top 200 Album Chart. Outlawed also landed at #81 on the Digital Album Chart, scanning the highest digitally than any other Artery Recordings release with close to 1,500 albums downloaded. The record reached the #3 spot on the iTunes Top Rock Albums Chart on release day.
Attila has been on the road this summer as part of the All Stars Tour Summer Tour with Emmure, Alesana, Iwrestledabearonce, and more. This fall they will join Alesana, A Skylit Drive, Sleeping With Sirens and Memphis On Fire on the Rock Yourself To Sleep Tour (tour dates below).
Outlawed was produced by Joey Sturgis (The Devil Wears Prada, Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans), and it flaunts the band’s gritty, fast-talking, swagger-heavy music that they have become known for. “The new album grabs you by the throat and holds your attention from beginning to end. Its like a high speed police chase, you won’t be able to stop listening to Outlawed!” said frontman Fronz.
ATTILA TOUR DATES:
- Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts **
- Oct 15 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza **
- Oct 16 – Clifton Park, NY – Northern Lights **
- Oct 17 – Buffalo, NY – Xtreme Wheelz **
- Oct 18 – Milvale, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre **
- Oct 19 – Cleveland, OH – Peabody’s Down Under **
- Oct 20 – Pontiac, MI –The Crofoot Ballroom **
- Oct 21 – Chicago, IL – Metro **
- Oct 22 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s **
- Oct 24 – Denver, CO – The Summit Music Hall **
- Oct 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand @ The Complex **
- Oct 26 – Spokane, WA – The A Club **
- Oct 27 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon **
- Oct 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre **
- Oct 29 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades **
- Oct 30 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom **
- Nov 1 – Lancaster, CA – Allied Arts Cedar Center **
- Nov 3 – West Hollywood, CA – House of Blues **
- Nov 4 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House **
- Nov 5 – San Diego, CA – Soma **
- Nov 6 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre **
- Nov 7 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre **
- Nov 8 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre **
- Nov 9 – El Paso, TX – Club 101 **
- Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – The Door **
- Nov 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live **
- Nov 12 – San Antonio, TX – White Rabbit **
- Nov 13 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues **
- Nov 14 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco **
- Nov 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – The State Theatre
- Nov 17 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution **
- Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – The Club at Firestone **
- Nov 19 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade **
- Nov 20 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre
- *All Stars Tour with Emmure, Alesana, Iwrestledabearonce, For Today, In This Moment, Born Of Osiris, The Ghost Inside, After The Burial, Motionless In White, Sleeping With Sirens, Chelsea Grin, For All Those Sleeping
- **Rock Yourself To Sleep Tour with Alesana, A Skylit Drive, Sleeping With Sirens and Memphis On Fire this