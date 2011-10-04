Attila's Album, 'Outlawed,' Breaks Top 10 on Billboard Independent Chart

Attila’s new album, Outlawed, erupts onto the Billboard Independent Chart debuting at #7 this week with more than 4,700 total sales in the first week.

The album also landed on a number of other Billboard chart: #8 on the Hard Music Chart, #19 on the Rock Chart and #87 on the Top 200 Album Chart. Outlawed also landed at #81 on the Digital Album Chart, scanning the highest digitally than any other Artery Recordings release with close to 1,500 albums downloaded. The record reached the #3 spot on the iTunes Top Rock Albums Chart on release day.

Attila has been on the road this summer as part of the All Stars Tour Summer Tour with Emmure, Alesana, Iwrestledabearonce, and more. This fall they will join Alesana, A Skylit Drive, Sleeping With Sirens and Memphis On Fire on the Rock Yourself To Sleep Tour (tour dates below).

Outlawed was produced by Joey Sturgis (The Devil Wears Prada, Asking Alexandria, We Came As Romans), and it flaunts the band’s gritty, fast-talking, swagger-heavy music that they have become known for. “The new album grabs you by the throat and holds your attention from beginning to end. Its like a high speed police chase, you won’t be able to stop listening to Outlawed!” said frontman Fronz.

ATTILA TOUR DATES: