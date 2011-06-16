Audio: Metallica and Lou Reed Track Leaked?

As previously reported, Metallica have just wrapped up recording a new album with legendary songwriter Lou Reed. The collaboration was announced earlier today on Metallica's website after Reed was spotted entering Metallica's studios.

Now it seems the first bit of audio from the sessions may have found its way into the hands of the staff of Guitar World online. We cannot vouch for the authenticity of the below recording, but we believe it might be Metallica and Lou Reed jamming on Reed's classic song "Walk on the Wild Side" from his 1972 album, Transformer.

