Metallica Set to Release New Album With Lou Reed

Months back, Kirk Hammett revealed in an interview that Metallica would be entering the studio sometime in May to work on a project that was "not really 100 percent a Metallica record."

The band have now revealed that their "secret" recording project was a full-length album with legendary songwriter and Velvet Underground founder Lou Reed.

The band was set to keep the collaboration a secret for a while longer, but has broken the news on their website after Reed was seen entering their studio.

A message on the official Metallica website reads:

"A few months ago our own Kirk Hammett hinted at a new Metallica project that's 'not really 100 percent a Metallica record.' While Kirk may have jumped the gun a little (and has since been properly punished with a series of push-ups!), we are more than proud to announce that we have just completed recording a full length album that is a collaboration with none other than the legendary Lou Reed."

"Ever since we had the pleasure of performing with Lou at the 25th Anniversary of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at Madison Square Garden in October of 2009, we have been kicking around the idea of making a record together. Some of you astute Bay Area residents may have picked up news of recent Lou Reed sightings in the greater San Francisco area and we have indeed been working at our home studio at HQ on and off over the last few months. In what would be lightning speed for a Metallica related project, we recorded ten songs during this time and while at this moment we're not exactly sure when you'll hear it, we're beyond excited to share with you that the recording sessions wrapped up last week."

"A true innovator and easily one of the most influential songwriters, musicians, and performers in rock music history, Lou's work with the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist has such an enduring quality that he has long been revered and respected by us and many of our peers. We can't wait for you to listen to the finished record, so as we like to hear ourselves say around here, keep watching this spot for updates ... we'll be back with more details as they come together."