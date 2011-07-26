August Burns Red Debut New Video for "Internal Cannon"

Pennsylvania-based metalcore band August Burns Red have just posted a new music video for their track "Internal Cannon." The song comes from the band's latest album, Leveler, which was released last month on Solid State Records.

You can watch the video for "Internal Cannon" below.

"We shot the 'Internal Cannon' video in the middle of nowhere in New Jersey at an old water pumping station," explains guitarist JB Brubaker. "The video was shot four stories underground at the base of a massive antique water pumping apparatus. There was no way to get down except for a rickety narrow spiral staircase which made loading the equipment very tricky. It was easily the sketchiest load in of our lives. The floor was dirt/mud and I played in bare feet to help portray the grittiness of the location. Unfortunately, I'm not sure there is a single clip in the video where you can see my bare feet."

August Burns Red are currently on tour as part of the 2011 Vans Warped Tour.