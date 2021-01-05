Australian Guitar #141 kicks the new year off in style with a double-length AC/DC cover story

Happy (slightly belated) New Year! For those lucky enough to enjoy some time off over the holiday season, we hope you had a wonderful break with your loved ones and took advantage of some well-earned relaxation after the clusterf*** that was 2020.

We’re excited to leap straight into an exciting new year filled with endless opportunities for greatness – and we’re even more excited to be kicking it off with a giant new edition of Australian Guitar! In issue #141, we’re celebrating the long-awaited return of a local institution, one of the most recognisable names in music history and quite possibly the biggest rock ‘n’ roll band to ever don the axe: of course, we're talking about AC/DC! We’ve crammed in two extra special, one-on-one interviews with legendary guitarist Angus Young, who fills us in on everything there is to know about the band's epic new LP Power Up, plus a heap of interesting facts about his past, present and future as a bonafide shredlord.

If AC/DC ain't your jam (no judgement here), don't sweat it – we've packed AG #141 with plenty of other in-depth artist interviews. With the help of Billy Corgan himself, we get down to the nitty gritty on the Smashing Pumpkins' defiantly experimental new album, Cyr. We catch up with Tash Sultana on the eve of their monumental second album, and vibe on how 2020 completely flipped their perspective on time.

We've always been huge on celebrating Australian talent, and issue #141 is no different, featuring interviews with such legendary locals as Orianthi, Plini, Luca Brasi and Jess Locke, plus our regular Fresh Frets column (where we highlight some of our favourite up-and-coming acts) and an all-Australian Spotlight special. And for those looking beyond our sunny shores, you'll find interviews with overseas acts both iconic, like Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Julien Baker, Laura Jane Grace and Steven Wilson – and emerging, like Pale Waves, Yungblud and Amahiru.

Elsewhere in Australian Guitar #141, you'll find the ultimate guide to building the pedalboard of your dreams, our tips for beginners keen to podcast like a pro, a hands-on dive into the world of the women revolutionising lutherie, and a special look back at the guitarists that invented what we know and love today as the blues. And if your new year's resolution was to up your ante as a player, you'll find plenty of invaluable lessons in our epic 10-page bootcamp feature!

Australian Guitar #141 is available now from newsagents all around the country, and online via techmags.com.au or iSubscribe.

Exclusive interviews in this issue:

Amahiru

Architects

Bring Me The Horizon

Jess Locke

Julien Baker

Laura Jane Grace

Luca Brasi

Orianthi

Pale Waves

Passenger

Plini

Smashing Pumpkins

Steven Wilson

Tash Sultana

You Me At Six

Yungblud

Kiah Gossner (Producer Profile)

Jarryd James (Spotlight)

Kelly Jansch of Totty (Spotlight)

Matt Stevens and Paul Musolino of The Gloom In The Corner (Spotlight)

Maddy Jane (Spotlight)

All the hottest gear reviews:

IK Multimedia Z-Tone Buffer Boost + DI

Vox Bobcat V90 + S66

Fender American Professional II Telecaster + Stratocaster HSS

Faith Lyra Cutaway Nylon-String Acoustic

DV Mark Eric Gales 'Raw Dawg' 60W Amp Combo

Kramer Original Collection (2020 Lineup)

Zoom G11 Multi-Effects Processor

Fender Acoustic SFX-II + Acoustic Junior Amplifiers

