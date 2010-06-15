Avenged Sevenfold To Release Special Edition of New Album

Southern California’s Avenged Sevenfold will release a special limited edition of their upcoming album Nightmare on July 27th, the same day their fifth studio album is due from Warner Bros. Records. Nightmare was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Eminem) and mixed by noted engineer Andy Wallace.

Book of Nightmares includes the full Nightmare album on CD, plus an expanded booklet featuring lyric sheets from the band and exclusive artwork all packaged in a bound book with a silver-plated “Nightmare” crest. The package also includes a limited 24” x 36” lithograph entitled “Death Bat Anatomy” featuring original artwork on textured paper embossed, as well as an instant digital download of Avenged Sevenfold’s current single “Nightmare.” Book of Nightmares is only for sale from the band’s official website, www.avengedsevenfold.com, where it is currently available for pre-order for $49.99.

In August, Avenged Sevenfold will set out co-headlining the first annual Rockstar Energy Drink UPROAR Festival with Disturbed. Also on the bill are Stone Sour, Halestorm, and Hell Yeah. The UPROAR tour, which will hit amphitheatres and arenas, marks the band’s first tour since the passing of beloved friend and drummer Jimmy "The Rev" Sullivan. Mike Portnoy from Dream Theater plays drums on Nightmare and will also tour with the band for UPROAR. For details, please visit http://www.rockstaruproar.com.