Avenged Sevenfold to Sell Guitars and Other Gear on Reverb.com

Reverb.com has announced that Avenged Sevenfold will be selling more than 20 pieces of gear and memorabilia through the Official Notes for Notes Avenged Sevenfold Reverb Shop.

The new shop will include guitars, cymbals and other gear the band has used on stage and in the studio, along with autographed instruments, mics and tour posters.

Among the items for sale will be:

- A Schecter Synyster Gates guitar played by Gates while A7X toured with Metallica. "It was one of the biggest, most fun tours we were ever on," he says.

- A sunburst Schecter Johnny Christ Signature Bass played on stage and often used as a warmup bass by Christ.

- Zildjian Custom A cymbals played on stage by Brooks Wackerman.

- An Audio Technica ATM510 mic autographed by the band.

- 10 separate signed posters from a recent concert in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Official Notes for Notes Avenged Sevenfold Reverb Shop launches June 4. A portion of the proceeds from every sale on Reverb goes to support the Reverb Gives initiative. To learn more about Reverb Gives, Notes for Notes and other music education programs that benefit, click here.

For more information on the Avenged Sevenfold sale, head to Reverb.com.