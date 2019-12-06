Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates offers up two new limited-edition autographed Schecter signature guitars

Avenged Sevenfold axeman Synyster Gates has introduced two new autographed Schecter Synyster Custom electric guitar models, one in a black-with-red-pinstripes finish with black hardware, and another in a white-with-gold-pinstripes color scheme with gold hardware.

Both guitars sport a mahogany body, a three-piece mahogany neck with carbon fiber reinforcement rods and an ebony fretboard with pearloid "Syn" inlay and Death Bat marker at the 12th fret, as well as glow-in-the-dark side dots.

Other features include a Floyd Rose 1500 Series bridge, Grover Rotomatic tuners and a two-way adjustable truss rod.

Pickups are a pair of Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature humbuckers, controlled via single volume and tone knobs and a three-way switch.

(Image credit: courtesy of Schecter)

The guitars feature Gates’ personally inscribed signature on the backplate, and are available for $1,899 each.

For more information, head to SynGatesStore.com.