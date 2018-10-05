Bad Wolves Unveils Official Video for "No Masters"

Bad Wolves have released the official video for their song “No Masters,” from their 2018 album, Disobey. Footage in the clip was culled from the band’s North American summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Nothing More. You can check out the video above.
Bad Wolves are currently touring Europe with Three Days Grace, before picking back up in North America in November. For tickets, VIP packages and more information, head over to BadWolvesNation.com. All tour dates are below.
European tour dates with Three Days Grace:
Oct 5 – St Philips Gate – Bristol, UK
Oct 7 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK
Oct 8 – SWG3– Glasgow, UK
Oct 9 – O2 Ritz– Manchester, UK
Oct 11 – Poppodium 013– Tilburg, NL
Oct 13 – Docks– Hamburg, GER
Oct 14 – Palladium– Cologne, GER
Oct15 – Tonhalle– Munich, GER
Oct 17 – X–Tra– Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 18 – Gasometer– Vienna, Austria
Oct 19 – Mala Sport– Prague, Czech Republic
Oct 21 – Schlachthof– Wiesbaden, GER
Oct 23 – A2 Centrum Kocertowe– Wroclaw, Poland
Oct 24 – Progresja– Warsaw, Poland
U.S. tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and From Ashes to New:
Nov 6 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
Nov 7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena
Nov 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak–Chin Pavilion
Nov 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Nov 13 – Sacramento, CA– Golden 1 Center
Nov 15 – Portland,OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov 17 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breedan Fieldhouse
Nov 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Nov 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
Nov 23 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
Nov 24 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
Nov 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Canadian tour with Three Days Grace and Nothing More
Nov 28 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall
Nov 29 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum @ Caesars Windsor
Nov 30 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre
Dec 4 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Place
Dec 5 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre
Dec 6 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
Dec 8 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
Dec 9 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bowes Event Centre
Dec 11 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre
Dec 12 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre
Dec 14 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
Dec 15 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre