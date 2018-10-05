Bad Wolves Unveils Official Video for "No Masters"

Bad Wolves have released the official video for their song “No Masters,” from their 2018 album, Disobey. Footage in the clip was culled from the band’s North American summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and Nothing More. You can check out the video above.

Bad Wolves are currently touring Europe with Three Days Grace, before picking back up in North America in November. For tickets, VIP packages and more information, head over to BadWolvesNation.com. All tour dates are below.

European tour dates with Three Days Grace:

Oct 5 – St Philips Gate – Bristol, UK

Oct 7 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK

Oct 8 – SWG3– Glasgow, UK

Oct 9 – O2 Ritz– Manchester, UK

Oct 11 – Poppodium 013– Tilburg, NL

Oct 13 – Docks– Hamburg, GER

Oct 14 – Palladium– Cologne, GER

Oct15 – Tonhalle– Munich, GER

Oct 17 – X–Tra– Zurich, Switzerland

Oct 18 – Gasometer– Vienna, Austria

Oct 19 – Mala Sport– Prague, Czech Republic

Oct 21 – Schlachthof– Wiesbaden, GER

Oct 23 – A2 Centrum Kocertowe– Wroclaw, Poland

Oct 24 – Progresja– Warsaw, Poland

U.S. tour with Five Finger Death Punch, Breaking Benjamin and From Ashes to New:

Nov 6 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Nov 7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Broadmoor World Arena

Nov 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak–Chin Pavilion

Nov 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Nov 13 – Sacramento, CA– Golden 1 Center

Nov 15 – Portland,OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov 17 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breedan Fieldhouse

Nov 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Nov 21 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nov 23 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

Nov 24 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Nov 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Canadian tour with Three Days Grace and Nothing More

Nov 28 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Concert Hall

Nov 29 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum @ Caesars Windsor

Nov 30 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre

Dec 4 – Winnipeg, MB – MTS Place

Dec 5 – Regina, SK – Conexus Arts Centre

Dec 6 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Dec 8 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

Dec 9 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bowes Event Centre

Dec 11 – Lethbridge, AB – ENMAX Centre

Dec 12 – Edmonton, AB – Shaw Conference Centre

Dec 14 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

Dec 15 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre