Lasse Revsbech and Svend Karlsson serve up “disgusting” death metal riffs in this playthrough of Baest's Purification Through Mutilation

With the March arrival of their latest album Necro Sapiens, Baest completed a knockout death-metal hat trick, following the success of their first two records, Danse Macabre and Venenum.

Hailing from Aarhus, Denmark, the quintet – which consists of vocalist Simon Olsen, guitar duo Lasse Revsbech and Svend Karlsson, bassist Mattias Melchiorsen and drummer Sebastian Abildsten – are adept craftsmen of towering riffs, screaming pinch harmonics and mesmerizingly complex musical arrangements, as heard on the album's eighth track, Purification Through Mutilation.

Revsbech and Karlsson – who also go by the names Lasse Riffsbech and Svend Svaerd, respectively – join Guitar World for an exclusive playthrough of the track, so you can see its destructive six-string work in all its glory.

Gear-wise, Revsbech and Karlsson wield a 120th Anniversary Gibson RD and 1984 Gibson Flying V electric guitars, respectively, through Peavey 6505+ guitar amps and Lone Wolf Audio Left Hand Wrath distortion pedals. The pair describe these setups, rather fittingly, as their “recipe of death”.

“Purification Through Mutilation is probably one of the most disgusting tracks we've ever written, complete with d-beat, pinched harmonics and ripping solos,” the band explain.