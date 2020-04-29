Balaguer loses its head as it launches ultra-modern Vega and Anomaly designs

Balaguer Guitars has launched two new headless electric guitar models, the Vega and the Anomaly.

Both guitars are offered via the company’s “Build Your Own” line, with a host of customizable options.

Customers can choose everything from tone woods, solid or chambered body design and number of strings (seven or eight), to neck profile, fingerboard woods and set or neck-thru construction.

Image 1 of 2 Balaguer Anomaly (Image credit: Balaguer Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Balaguer Vega (Image credit: Balaguer Guitars)

Additionally, there are options for pickups, fixed or tremolo bridges, color and finishes and more.

The Anomaly and Vega both start at $1,619.

For more information, head to Balaguer Guitars.