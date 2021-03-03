Band-Maid's Miku Kobato teams up with Zemaitis Guitars for stunningly intricate “Flappy Pigeon” signature model

As far as signature guitars go, Miku Kobato's new model might be the most ornate design we've seen in a while. But then again, it comes from Japanese builder Zemaitis Guitars, which is renowned for its elaborate body illustrations, and with whom the Band-Maid guitarist has conceived the A24MF-FP, also known – rather brilliantly – as the “Flappy Pigeon”.

Sporting an intricately engraved Duralumin top, the A24MF-FP is constructed of select African mahogany, and features a set-neck design and 24-fret bound rosewood fingerboard with custom inlays.

Further complementing its aesthetic is an original rose design on the left-hand side of the lower bout, as well as another “Flappy Pigeon” engraving on the truss rod cover.

(Image credit: Zemaitis Guitars)

Electronics include a pair of Zemaitis-designed Dragon Classic pickups, controlled via two volume and two tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a 25" scale length, Gotoh SG381-01 tuners, Matte Black finish and a bone nut.

While no details regarding pricing or availability of the A24MF-FP “Flappy Pigeon” are available as of yet, you can head over to Zemaitis Guitars for more info.