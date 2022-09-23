Bare Knuckle's new Chris Robertson signature Peacemaker humbucker aims to clarify and firm up the high end of your tone

Black Stone Cherry vocalist and electric guitar player Chris Robertson has joined forces with Bare Knuckle Pickups to create a new signature humbucker, the Peacemaker.

The Peacemaker is a PAF-voiced humbucker that aims to deliver vintage and hot tones across the board, and is powered by isotropic Alnico V magnets and Bare Knuckle's custom hand-wound coils.

The bridge 'bucker is said to be "firm and controlled," with enough drive to saturate your sound under heavy gain, without sacrificing mid-range definition and dynamic headroom. The neck humbucker, meanwhile, is voiced to be "fat and juicy" in the highs, with a touch of bite for optimal lead tones. The bridge and neck humbuckers are calibrated to work as a matched pair.

(Image credit: Bare Knuckle Pickups)

"The thing I really love about these pickups, along with the clarity, is how round and full that the upper register notes still stay," Robertson said of the Peacemaker set in a press release. "The higher strings, when you’re taking lead lines or even just chiming through chords, those notes stay right there and poke their chest out just as much as the lower strings.

"That’s one of the things I’ve always loved about Bare Knuckles is the attention to clarity on every note. I’m super excited to get these pickups out there."

Bare Knuckle's Chris Robertson signature Peacemaker humbucker is available now, with open coil sets starting from £358.80 (~$390), and covered sets starting from £388.80 ($425).

The humbucker is available with all of Bare Knuckle's standard and custom options, including an exclusive Peacemaker peace mandala etch.

For more info on the pickups, visit Bare Knuckle (opens in new tab).