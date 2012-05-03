Baroness Post Teaser for New Double Album, 'Yellow & Green'

Savannah, Georgia-based metal band Baroness have just posted a teaser for their upcoming double album, Yellow & Green. You can watch the teaser, which features 41 seconds of new music, below.

The album is set for a July 17 release through Relapse Records.

Baroness took most of 2011 off in order to write the follow-up to 2009's Blue Record, hoping to a create a fresh and more challenging new album. After a year of writing, the band entered Water Music Studios in Hoboken, New Jersey, to record what would become a double album.

You can view the artwork and full track listing here.