Baroness Premiere Live Music Video for "March To The Sea"

Baroness have unveiled a live music video for “March To The Sea,” and you can check it out below. The video was filmed at the Union Transfer in singer/guitarist John Baizley’s adopted hometown of Philadelphia.
The four-minute clip, which opens with the crowd chanting “Welcome back” to the band, highlights Baroness’ first live performance following the well-documented accident that left band members severely injured.
Baroness have been on the road steadily since May, having performed at several festivals, including Bonnaroo, Orion Music + More, Lollapalooza and FYF Fest. The band will wrap up their North American tour dates September 6 at KISW’s Pain in the Grass before heading to Europe in late September. They'll also head to Australia in February for the Soundwave Festival.
Baroness tour dates (Royal Thunder opens on all non-festival performances)
- August 27 Tucson, AZ The Rock
- August 28 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar
- August 30 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
- September 1 Spokane, WA The Knitting Factory
- September 2 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot
- September 4 Vancouver, BC Venue
- September 5 Portland, OR Musicfest NW
- September 6 George, WA KISW Pain in the Grass
- September 27 Tilburg, Holland KZ
- September 28 Köln, Germany Stollwerck
- September 29 Antwerp, Belgium Trix
- October 1 Paris, France Le Trabendo
- October 2 Luxembourg Den Atelier
- October 3 Dortmund, Germany FZW (Visions Westend Festival)
- October 5 Copenhagen, Denmark Loppen
- October 6 Trondheim, Norway Sorslaen Samfundet (UKA-13 Student Festival)
- October 7 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller
- October 8 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser Medis
- October 10 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle
- October 11 Berlin, Germany Postbahnhof
- October 13 Wien, Austria Arena
- October 14 München, Germany Backstage Werk
- October 15 Milano, Italy Tunnel
- October 16 Zürich, Switzerland Aarau Kiff
- October 18 Tourcoing, France Le Grand Mix
- October 19 Wolverhampton, UK Slade Rooms
- October 20 Glasgow, UK Cathouse
- October 22 Manchester, UK Club Academy
- October 24 London, UK Electric Ballroom
- February 22 Brisbane, Australia Soundwave Festival
- February 23 Sydney, Australia Soundwave Festival
- February 28 Melbourne, Australia Soundwave Festival
- March 1 Adelaide, Australia Soundwave Festival
- March 3 Perth, Australia Soundwave Festival