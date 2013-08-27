Trending

Baroness Premiere Live Music Video for "March To The Sea"

Baroness have unveiled a live music video for “March To The Sea,” and you can check it out below. The video was filmed at the Union Transfer in singer/guitarist John Baizley’s adopted hometown of Philadelphia.

The four-minute clip, which opens with the crowd chanting “Welcome back” to the band, highlights Baroness’ first live performance following the well-documented accident that left band members severely injured.

Baroness have been on the road steadily since May, having performed at several festivals, including Bonnaroo, Orion Music + More, Lollapalooza and FYF Fest. The band will wrap up their North American tour dates September 6 at KISW’s Pain in the Grass before heading to Europe in late September. They'll also head to Australia in February for the Soundwave Festival.

For more about Baroness, visit baronessmusic.com or facebook.com/yourbaroness.

Baroness tour dates (Royal Thunder opens on all non-festival performances)

  • August 27 Tucson, AZ The Rock
  • August 28 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar
  • August 30 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
  • September 1 Spokane, WA The Knitting Factory
  • September 2 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot
  • September 4 Vancouver, BC Venue
  • September 5 Portland, OR Musicfest NW
  • September 6 George, WA KISW Pain in the Grass
  • September 27 Tilburg, Holland KZ
  • September 28 Köln, Germany Stollwerck
  • September 29 Antwerp, Belgium Trix
  • October 1 Paris, France Le Trabendo
  • October 2 Luxembourg Den Atelier
  • October 3 Dortmund, Germany FZW (Visions Westend Festival)
  • October 5 Copenhagen, Denmark Loppen
  • October 6 Trondheim, Norway Sorslaen Samfundet (UKA-13 Student Festival)
  • October 7 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller
  • October 8 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser Medis
  • October 10 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle
  • October 11 Berlin, Germany Postbahnhof
  • October 13 Wien, Austria Arena
  • October 14 München, Germany Backstage Werk
  • October 15 Milano, Italy Tunnel
  • October 16 Zürich, Switzerland Aarau Kiff
  • October 18 Tourcoing, France Le Grand Mix
  • October 19 Wolverhampton, UK Slade Rooms
  • October 20 Glasgow, UK Cathouse
  • October 22 Manchester, UK Club Academy
  • October 24 London, UK Electric Ballroom
  • February 22 Brisbane, Australia Soundwave Festival
  • February 23 Sydney, Australia Soundwave Festival
  • February 28 Melbourne, Australia Soundwave Festival
  • March 1 Adelaide, Australia Soundwave Festival
  • March 3 Perth, Australia Soundwave Festival