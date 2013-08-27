Baroness Premiere Live Music Video for "March To The Sea"

Baroness have unveiled a live music video for “March To The Sea,” and you can check it out below. The video was filmed at the Union Transfer in singer/guitarist John Baizley’s adopted hometown of Philadelphia.

The four-minute clip, which opens with the crowd chanting “Welcome back” to the band, highlights Baroness’ first live performance following the well-documented accident that left band members severely injured.

Baroness have been on the road steadily since May, having performed at several festivals, including Bonnaroo, Orion Music + More, Lollapalooza and FYF Fest. The band will wrap up their North American tour dates September 6 at KISW’s Pain in the Grass before heading to Europe in late September. They'll also head to Australia in February for the Soundwave Festival.

For more about Baroness, visit baronessmusic.com or facebook.com/yourbaroness.

Baroness tour dates (Royal Thunder opens on all non-festival performances)