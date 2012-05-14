Baroness Streaming New Song, "Take My Bones Away"

There's still more than two months to go until the release of the upcoming double album from Georgia's Baroness, but you can get your first taste of the album below in the form of a track titled "Take My Bones Away."

The track is taken from Yellow & Green, which is due out July 17 via Relapse Records.

The band have reportedly been playing the song live lately, and you can catch them on tour with Meshuggah and Decapitated on at least a few more dates, as well as some dates overseas. Check here for the band's complete live itinerary.

Photo: Jimmy Hubbard