“He seemed to get so much out of so little, didn't he?”: Former Primal Scream guitarist Barrie Cadogan reacts to playing Rory Gallagher’s golden-era Gibsons

By
published

Cadogan notes how Gallagher managed to create such a distinct sound, even with relatively simple gear, as he tries out the legend's late-’50s Les Paul Juniors and 1963 Gibson Melody Maker

Playing Rory Gallagher's Gibson Les Paul Juniors and Melody Makers With Barrie Cadogan - YouTube Playing Rory Gallagher's Gibson Les Paul Juniors and Melody Makers With Barrie Cadogan - YouTube
Watch On

If there's one word that describes Barrie Cadogan's playing, it's versatile. In addition to leading his own band, Little Barrie, the English guitarist has played with the likes of Primal Scream following Robert Young's departure, stepped into Johnny Marr's shoes in The The, acted as a sideman for The Chemical Brothers, and joined Oasis' Liam Gallagher's touring band, playing alongside John Squire of The Stone Roses.

Image 1 of 2
Rory Gallagher's 1963 Gibson Melody Maker
Rory Gallagher's 1963 Gibson Melody Maker (Image credit: Bonham's)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.