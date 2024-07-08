“On this guitar, he carved out his legacy of being one of the greatest guitarists of all time”: Rory Gallagher’s iconic ‘61 Fender Stratocaster is heading to auction for the first time ever

As legend has it, Gallagher's Strat was the first to ever reach Irish soil, and it was used by the blues rock ace to cement himself as one of the all-time greats of guitar music

Rory Gallagher's 1961 Fender Stratocaster
Rory Gallagher’s legendary 1961 Fender Stratocaster – which the blues rock virtuoso used to cement himself as one of the all-time greats of guitar music – is set to be sold at auction via Bonhams.

It’s the first lot from “The Rory Gallagher Collection”, which will oversee the sale of numerous items from the guitar master’s gear collection, from his most iconic guitars to a selection of amps and accessories.

