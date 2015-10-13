Bass Player Live! 2015 Announces More Appearances, Including Robert Trujillo, Rex Brown and Mike Inez

The crew behind Bass Player Live! 2015 recently announced they'll be giving the Lifetime Achievement Award to Motörhead bass icon Lemmy Kilmister.

Now they've announced more Bass Player Live! 2015 appearances, including Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Alice in Chains' Mike Inez and former Pantera bassist Rex Brown.

Metallica bassist and Jaco film producer Robert Trujillo will present a Bass Player Lifetime Achievement Award to Kilmister at the Bass Player LIVE! Concert at Musicians Institute on November 7.

2008 Bass Player Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Mike Watt will make his long-awaited return to Bass Player LIVE!, joining dUg Pinnick, Blasko, Rex Brown and Mike Inez in a Saturday rock panel at SIR Studios.

Bass Player magazine returns for its eighth year in Los Angeles with the premier live bass guitar event, Bass Player LIVE! 2015, on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8. SIR Studios, at 6465 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood, California, will once again be the location for two days of exhibits by top gear manufacturers and clinics by world-class bassists. An All-Star Concert featuring this year’s award recipients will take place on the evening of November 7 at Musicians Institute, 6752 Hollywood Blvd.

Visit bassplayerlive.com for information on other events at the show, tickets and appearing artists and manufacturers.

Tickets are on sale now at bassplayerlive2015.eventbrite.com. Both single day and weekend packages for the Bass Player LIVE! clinics, exhibits and All-Star Concert are available and priced as follows:

SIR Studios day pass for Saturday OR Sunday – $37.50 plus fees

SIR Studios Saturday & Sunday pass + concert – $57.50 plus fees

Note: Each day pass purchase includes a complimentary subscription to Bass Player magazine.