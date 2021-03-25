Beabadoobee teams up with The 1975's Matty Healy for dreamy new single, Last Day On Earth

Indie-pop powerhouse and Fender-sponsored singer-songwriter Beabadoobee – aka Bea Kristi – has dropped her latest single, Last Day On Earth, ahead of the release of her upcoming EP, Our Extended Play.

Our Extended Play will follow up Beabadoobee’s debut album Fake It Flowers, which was released to critical acclaim in 2020 and lauded for its stylistic blend of retro-infused bedroom pop and electric guitar-driven alt-rock.

Alongside the new music, Kristi has also announced she will embark on a 14-date run of headline shows across the UK and Ireland starting in September this year.

The latest outing from the Filipino-born artist was co-written and produced by The 1975 pair Matty Healy and George Daniel, and combines larger-than-life atmospherics with Kristi’s reverb-drenched ‘90s-era inspired electric guitar in a pure indie-pop melting pot.

Sporting an over-sized vocal chorus hook and an ever-present guitar line that adheres to a strict regime of arpeggiated chords, Last Man On Earth reflects upon on pre-pandemic days, with Laus’ nostalgic “apocalyptic daydream” exploring “what she would have done if we had known what was ahead of us”.

A music video for the dreamy single has also been released, which was directed by Arnaud Bresson, whose credits include ASAP Rocky, Rosalia and M.I.A.

Speaking of her new single, Kristi said, “Last Day On Earth is about all the things I would have done had I known we were going into a lockdown and the world was going to change the way it was.

“It was written shortly after the first main lockdown and lyrically it’s me reflecting on how it would feel if we all knew ahead of time what was going to happen. All the things I would have done if I knew it was the last day of our old normality.

On the topic of working with Healy and Daniel, she continued, “It was really nice being able to create together, my first time writing and recording in that kind of setting. I wanted to experiment on the sounds and sonics even more and the EP to me has a feeling of togetherness to it… how we’re all in this joined as one.”

Our Extended Play is penciled in for a summer 2021 release via Dirty Hit. Tickets to Beabadoobee’s UK and Ireland tour are available to purchase now.