The Beach Boys to Release 'Doin' It Again' DVD August 28

Blast Music will release a new Beach Boys DVD/Blu-ray, The Beach Boys: Doin' It Again, on August 28.

The disc provides a behind-the-scenes look at the band's 2012 reunion, recording sessions and world tour. It also revisits several pivotal moments in the band's 50-year history and includes tributes to founding members Carl and Dennis Wilson.

The cameras followed the current version of the band -- Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston -- as they returned to the studio earlier this year to record their top-selling reunion album, That’s Why God Made The Radio, in Los Angeles.